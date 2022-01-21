Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Mike Evans ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has accumulated 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 60.9 receiving yards.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

Evans (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Evans' 94 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Evans put together a 117-yard performance against the Eagles on nine catches and scored one touchdown.

Evans' stat line during his last three games includes 19 grabs for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 84.3 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

