Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Mike Evans ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has accumulated 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 60.9 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • Evans (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Evans' 94 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Evans has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Evans will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Evans put together a 117-yard performance against the Eagles on nine catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Evans' stat line during his last three games includes 19 grabs for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 84.3 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

Powered By Data Skrive