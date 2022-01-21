Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has accumulated 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 60.9 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- Evans (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Evans' 94 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Evans put together a 117-yard performance against the Eagles on nine catches and scored one touchdown.
- Evans' stat line during his last three games includes 19 grabs for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 84.3 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
Powered By Data Skrive