Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine's 38 grabs have yielded 476 yards (28.0 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 57 times.
- So far this season, 10.7% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Westbrook-Ikhine collected zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 78 yards on four receptions (averaging 19.5 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Westbrook-Ikhine's 10 targets have resulted in six catches for 116 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Chester Rogers
43
8.0%
30
301
1
4
5.0%
