Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will have several player props available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine's 38 grabs have yielded 476 yards (28.0 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 57 times.

So far this season, 10.7% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the football in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Westbrook-Ikhine collected zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 78 yards on four receptions (averaging 19.5 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Westbrook-Ikhine's 10 targets have resulted in six catches for 116 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

