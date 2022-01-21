Before Rob Gronkowski hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Divisional round will see Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's 55 catches have gotten him 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 89 times.

Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Gronkowski is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 7.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Gronkowski, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Gronkowski put together a 31-yard performance against the Eagles on five catches and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Gronkowski has 283 receiving yards on 19 receptions (26 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 94.3 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

