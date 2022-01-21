Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski's 55 catches have gotten him 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 89 times.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Gronkowski is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 7.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
- Gronkowski, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Gronkowski put together a 31-yard performance against the Eagles on five catches and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Gronkowski has 283 receiving yards on 19 receptions (26 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 94.3 yards per game.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
Powered By Data Skrive