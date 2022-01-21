Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 3,734 yards (219.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He has added 270 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The Titans have thrown the football in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill has attempted 79 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Tannehill averages 202.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 35.2 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Tannehill racked up yards while completing 71.9 percent of his passes, tossing four touchdowns.

Tannehill has thrown for 616 yards while completing 73.4% of his passes (58-of-79), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (205.3 per game).

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5%

Powered By Data Skrive