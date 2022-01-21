Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has thrown for 3,734 yards (219.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He has added 270 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill has attempted 79 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Tannehill averages 202.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 35.2 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Tannehill racked up yards while completing 71.9 percent of his passes, tossing four touchdowns.
- Tannehill has thrown for 616 yards while completing 73.4% of his passes (58-of-79), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (205.3 per game).
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Powered By Data Skrive