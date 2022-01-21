Before placing any wagers on Stefon Diggs' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs' Buffalo Bills hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 103 receptions (on 164 targets) for a team-high 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.

Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Diggs' 49 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Chiefs are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Diggs reeled in three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per catch).

Diggs has hauled in 17 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and averages 64.3 receiving yards.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

