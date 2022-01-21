Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 103 receptions (on 164 targets) for a team-high 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
- Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Diggs' 49 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Chiefs are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Diggs reeled in three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per catch).
- Diggs has hauled in 17 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and averages 64.3 receiving yards.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
