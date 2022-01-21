Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Los Angeles Rams.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in 11 of 19 games this season.

In 52.6% of Los Angeles' games this season (10/19), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 9.2 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Rams games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 18 times and are 11-7 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

The Buccaneers rack up 30.1 points per game, 8.2 more than the Rams give up per outing (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers collect 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams give up per contest (344.9).

In games that Tampa Bay picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (25).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Rams.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Rams won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

The Rams average 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Rams rack up 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers give up (331.5).

Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team piles up over 331.5 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, six fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 7-1 overall, and 6-2 against the spread, at home.

As 3-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS.

In eight games at home this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over five times.

Buccaneers home games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.7 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Away from home, Los Angeles is 7-2 overall and 4-5 against the spread.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-4) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

In nine away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over five times.

Rams away games this season average 49.0 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.