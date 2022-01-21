Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Before Tee Higgins hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins' 110 targets have resulted in 74 grabs for 1,091 yards (64.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
  • Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Higgins had 78 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Titans, 14.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (63.5).
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • This week Higgins will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins racked up one catch for 10 yards.
  • Higgins has racked up 72 receiving yards (24.0 per game), reeling in four passes on nine targets over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

