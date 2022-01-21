Before Tee Higgins hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins' 110 targets have resulted in 74 grabs for 1,091 yards (64.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Higgins had 78 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Titans, 14.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (63.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

This week Higgins will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).

With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins racked up one catch for 10 yards.

Higgins has racked up 72 receiving yards (24.0 per game), reeling in four passes on nine targets over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive