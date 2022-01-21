Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 46.5 points eight of 17 times.

So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (10/20) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 51.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.6 points greater than the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 47.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5 total in this game is 0.3 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 17 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tennessee has hit the over in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 17 games with a set point total).

The Titans rack up just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals surrender (22.1).

Tennessee is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Titans average 342.5 yards per game, only 8.3 fewer than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per matchup.

When Tennessee picks up over 350.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 11 wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 18 set point totals (44.4%).

The Bengals average 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Titans surrender (20.8).

Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, 31.7 more yards than the 329.8 the Titans give up.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team totals more than 329.8 yards.

This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Titans are 3-3 ATS.

In nine home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 47.9 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 6-3 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in nine away games this year.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.