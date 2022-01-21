There will be player props available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Brady has collected 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while going 485-for-719 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also adds 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brady averages 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 1.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those games against the Rams, and threw for a touchdown against them three times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 271-yard performance against the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 78.4 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.

In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 1,007 yards (335.7 per game) while completing 74.2% of his passes (92-of-124), with eight touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

