Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Brady has collected 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while going 485-for-719 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also adds 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Brady averages 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 1.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those games against the Rams, and threw for a touchdown against them three times.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Brady put together a 271-yard performance against the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 78.4 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
  • In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 1,007 yards (335.7 per game) while completing 74.2% of his passes (92-of-124), with eight touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

