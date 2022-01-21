Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Brady has collected 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while going 485-for-719 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also adds 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brady averages 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 1.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those games against the Rams, and threw for a touchdown against them three times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 271-yard performance against the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 78.4 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
- In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 1,007 yards (335.7 per game) while completing 74.2% of his passes (92-of-124), with eight touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
