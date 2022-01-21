In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Travis Kelce for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has put up 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 134 times and averages 66.2 receiving yards.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 1.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Kelce racked up five catches for 108 yards (21.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kelce has also added 14 grabs for 167 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive