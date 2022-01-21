Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Boyd for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's stat line this year shows 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 48.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 94 times.
  • Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his two matchups against the Titans, Boyd's 33.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (45.5).
  • In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd recorded four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Boyd has recorded 62 receiving yards (20.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 11 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

