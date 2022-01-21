Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's stat line this year shows 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 48.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 94 times.
- Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his two matchups against the Titans, Boyd's 33.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (45.5).
- In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.
- The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd recorded four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Boyd has recorded 62 receiving yards (20.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 11 targets during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
