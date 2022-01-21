Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Boyd for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's stat line this year shows 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 48.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 94 times.

Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his two matchups against the Titans, Boyd's 33.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (45.5).

In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd recorded four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.

Boyd has recorded 62 receiving yards (20.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 11 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

