Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
- With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his four matchups against the Bills, Hill's 74 receiving yards average is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- In four matchups versus the Bills, Hill has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 179.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill caught five passes for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Hill has caught 12 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive