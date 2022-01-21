Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Hill's Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his four matchups against the Bills, Hill's 74 receiving yards average is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

In four matchups versus the Bills, Hill has not had a touchdown catch.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 179.2 yards per game through the air.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill caught five passes for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Hill has caught 12 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

