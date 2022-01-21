Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 50 catches on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Jefferson is averaging 24.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 11.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

In two matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Jefferson racked up one catch for 41 yards (41 yards per catch).

In his last three games, Jefferson has racked up 45.0 yards per game, hauling in seven passes on nine targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

