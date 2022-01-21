Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has 50 catches on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Jefferson is averaging 24.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 11.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- In two matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cardinals, Jefferson racked up one catch for 41 yards (41 yards per catch).
- In his last three games, Jefferson has racked up 45.0 yards per game, hauling in seven passes on nine targets.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
