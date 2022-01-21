Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 50 catches on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Jefferson is averaging 24.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 11.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • In two matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Jefferson racked up one catch for 41 yards (41 yards per catch).
  • In his last three games, Jefferson has racked up 45.0 yards per game, hauling in seven passes on nine targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

