A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

A.J. Brown has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Brown's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has hauled in 63 receptions for 869 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 105 times, and averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.6% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Brown's 24 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Brown racked up four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Brown racked up 17 catches on 27 targets and averaged 84.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

105

19.6%

63

869

5

11

13.8%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

57

10.7%

38

476

4

10

12.5%

Julio Jones

48

9.0%

31

434

1

6

7.5%

Chester Rogers

43

8.0%

30

301

1

4

5.0%

