A.J. Brown has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Brown's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has hauled in 63 receptions for 869 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 105 times, and averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 19.6% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Brown's 24 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Brown racked up four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Brown racked up 17 catches on 27 targets and averaged 84.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

