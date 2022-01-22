A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has hauled in 63 receptions for 869 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 105 times, and averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.6% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Brown's 24 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Brown caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Brown racked up four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Brown racked up 17 catches on 27 targets and averaged 84.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Chester Rogers
43
8.0%
30
301
1
4
5.0%
