A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon's team-high 803 rushing yards (47.2 per game) have come on 187 carries, with five touchdowns.
- He also has 313 receiving yards (18.4 per game) on 34 catches, with two TDs.
- He has received 187 of his team's 446 carries this season (41.9%).
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his single career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon finished with 18 rushing yards, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the NFL, allowing 103.5 yards per game.
- The 49ers have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions in Week 18, Dillon rushed 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
- Dillon has 37 carries for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game) .
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
187
41.9%
803
5
39
45.3%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
38.3%
799
4
32
37.2%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
33
7.4%
101
3
7
8.1%
3.1
Patrick Taylor
23
5.2%
89
1
8
9.3%
3.9
Powered By Data Skrive