A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

A.J. Dillon has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon's team-high 803 rushing yards (47.2 per game) have come on 187 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 313 receiving yards (18.4 per game) on 34 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has received 187 of his team's 446 carries this season (41.9%).
  • The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his single career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon finished with 18 rushing yards, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the NFL, allowing 103.5 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions in Week 18, Dillon rushed 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
  • Dillon has 37 carries for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game) .

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

187

41.9%

803

5

39

45.3%

4.3

Aaron Jones

171

38.3%

799

4

32

37.2%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

33

7.4%

101

3

7

8.1%

3.1

Patrick Taylor

23

5.2%

89

1

8

9.3%

3.9

