A.J. Dillon has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon's team-high 803 rushing yards (47.2 per game) have come on 187 carries, with five touchdowns.

He also has 313 receiving yards (18.4 per game) on 34 catches, with two TDs.

He has received 187 of his team's 446 carries this season (41.9%).

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his single career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon finished with 18 rushing yards, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the NFL, allowing 103.5 yards per game.

The 49ers have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions in Week 18, Dillon rushed 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

Dillon has 37 carries for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game) .

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 187 41.9% 803 5 39 45.3% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 38.3% 799 4 32 37.2% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 33 7.4% 101 3 7 8.1% 3.1 Patrick Taylor 23 5.2% 89 1 8 9.3% 3.9

