Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jones has piled up 171 carries for 799 yards (47.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23.0 per game) with six touchdowns.
- He has handled 171, or 38.3%, of his team's 446 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Jones has averaged 55 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups, 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the 49ers, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 49ers give up 103.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this season).
Recent Performances
- Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.
- Jones has 20 carries for 142 yards (47.3 yards per game) in his last three games.
- And he has caught 10 passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
38.3%
799
4
32
37.2%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
187
41.9%
803
5
39
45.3%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
33
7.4%
101
3
7
8.1%
3.1
Patrick Taylor
23
5.2%
89
1
8
9.3%
3.9
