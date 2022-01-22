In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Jones for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' Green Bay Packers square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has piled up 171 carries for 799 yards (47.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23.0 per game) with six touchdowns.

He has handled 171, or 38.3%, of his team's 446 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Jones has averaged 55 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups, 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the 49ers, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 49ers give up 103.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this season).

Recent Performances

Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.

Jones has 20 carries for 142 yards (47.3 yards per game) in his last three games.

And he has caught 10 passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 38.3% 799 4 32 37.2% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 187 41.9% 803 5 39 45.3% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 33 7.4% 101 3 7 8.1% 3.1 Patrick Taylor 23 5.2% 89 1 8 9.3% 3.9

