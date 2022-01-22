Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Rodgers has put up 4,115 passing yards (242.1 per game) while going 366-for-531 (68.9% completion percentage) and throwing 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 33 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has thrown 110 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In five matchups against the 49ers, Rodgers averaged 284.2 passing yards per game, 18.7 yards above his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Rodgers recorded one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The 49ers have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Rodgers completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 138 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 628 yards (209.3 per game) while completing 74.4% of his passes (67-of-90), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
