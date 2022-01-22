Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers enter a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Rodgers has put up 4,115 passing yards (242.1 per game) while going 366-for-531 (68.9% completion percentage) and throwing 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 33 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers has thrown 110 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In five matchups against the 49ers, Rodgers averaged 284.2 passing yards per game, 18.7 yards above his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Rodgers recorded one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Rodgers completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 138 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 628 yards (209.3 per game) while completing 74.4% of his passes (67-of-90), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

169

28.5%

123

1553

11

27

23.1%

Allen Lazard

60

10.1%

40

513

8

14

12.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

55

9.3%

26

430

3

8

6.8%

Powered By Data Skrive