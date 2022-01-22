In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers enter a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Rodgers has put up 4,115 passing yards (242.1 per game) while going 366-for-531 (68.9% completion percentage) and throwing 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 33 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has thrown 110 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In five matchups against the 49ers, Rodgers averaged 284.2 passing yards per game, 18.7 yards above his over/under in Saturday's game.

Rodgers recorded one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Rodgers completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 138 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 628 yards (209.3 per game) while completing 74.4% of his passes (67-of-90), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8%

