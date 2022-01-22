Skip to main content
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

Allen Lazard will have several player props available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Lazard's Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has caught 40 grabs for 513 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 60 times, and puts up 30.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 10.1% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
  • Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Lazard has averaged 28.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 12.2 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Lazard has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Lazard totaled 75 yards on five receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Lazard has 13 receptions (17 targets) for 192 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

60

10.1%

40

513

8

14

12.0%

Davante Adams

169

28.5%

123

1553

11

27

23.1%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

55

9.3%

26

430

3

8

6.8%

Aaron Jones

65

11.0%

52

391

6

15

12.8%

