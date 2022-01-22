Allen Lazard will have several player props available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Lazard's Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has caught 40 grabs for 513 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 60 times, and puts up 30.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 10.1% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Lazard has averaged 28.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 12.2 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Lazard has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Lazard totaled 75 yards on five receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Lazard has 13 receptions (17 targets) for 192 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8% Aaron Jones 65 11.0% 52 391 6 15 12.8%

