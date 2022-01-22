Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has caught 40 grabs for 513 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 60 times, and puts up 30.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 10.1% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
- Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Lazard has averaged 28.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 12.2 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Lazard has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Lazard totaled 75 yards on five receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Lazard has 13 receptions (17 targets) for 192 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.0 yards per game.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
Aaron Jones
65
11.0%
52
391
6
15
12.8%
