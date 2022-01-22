Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 84 targets have resulted in 56 receptions for 826 yards (48.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Aiyuk totaled 37 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have surrendered 31 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Aiyuk picked up 66 yards on five receptions.
- Aiyuk has hauled in 15 passes (on 19 targets) for 267 yards (89.0 per game) over his last three games.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
Powered By Data Skrive