Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Brandon Aiyuk, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Divisional round will see Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 84 targets have resulted in 56 receptions for 826 yards (48.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Aiyuk totaled 37 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.5 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have surrendered 31 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Aiyuk picked up 66 yards on five receptions.

Aiyuk has hauled in 15 passes (on 19 targets) for 267 yards (89.0 per game) over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

