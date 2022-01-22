Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Brandon Aiyuk, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Divisional round will see Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's 84 targets have resulted in 56 receptions for 826 yards (48.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Aiyuk totaled 37 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have surrendered 31 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Aiyuk picked up 66 yards on five receptions.
  • Aiyuk has hauled in 15 passes (on 19 targets) for 267 yards (89.0 per game) over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

