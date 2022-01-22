Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets), leading his team with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) plus 16 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kupp, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Buccaneers are conceding 255.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Kupp's 18 receptions have yielded 274 yards (91.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive