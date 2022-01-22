Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets), leading his team with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) plus 16 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kupp, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Buccaneers are conceding 255.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Kupp's 18 receptions have yielded 274 yards (91.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive