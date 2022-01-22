Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

Before Davante Adams hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Adams' Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Adams has 123 catches on 169 targets, with a team-high 1,553 receiving yards (91.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 169 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 28.5% of the target share.
  • With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Adams is averaging 123.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the 49ers, 29.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (94.5).
  • In five matchups versus the 49ers, Adams has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Adams racked up six catches for 55 yards.
  • Adams has recorded 305 receiving yards (101.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 balls on 34 targets in his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

169

28.5%

123

1553

11

27

23.1%

Allen Lazard

60

10.1%

40

513

8

14

12.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

55

9.3%

26

430

3

8

6.8%

Aaron Jones

65

11.0%

52

391

6

15

12.8%

Powered By Data Skrive