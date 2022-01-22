Before Davante Adams hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Adams' Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Adams has 123 catches on 169 targets, with a team-high 1,553 receiving yards (91.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 169 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 28.5% of the target share.

With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Adams is averaging 123.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the 49ers, 29.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (94.5).

In five matchups versus the 49ers, Adams has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Adams racked up six catches for 55 yards.

Adams has recorded 305 receiving yards (101.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 balls on 34 targets in his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8% Aaron Jones 65 11.0% 52 391 6 15 12.8%

Powered By Data Skrive