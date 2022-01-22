Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Adams has 123 catches on 169 targets, with a team-high 1,553 receiving yards (91.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 169 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 28.5% of the target share.
- With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Adams is averaging 123.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the 49ers, 29.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (94.5).
- In five matchups versus the 49ers, Adams has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Adams racked up six catches for 55 yards.
- Adams has recorded 305 receiving yards (101.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 balls on 34 targets in his last three games.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
Aaron Jones
65
11.0%
52
391
6
15
12.8%
Powered By Data Skrive