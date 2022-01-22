Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has 587 receiving yards on 49 catches (71 targets) with nine touchdowns this season, averaging 34.5 yards per game.
- Knox has been the target of 71 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.
- Knox (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 12.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Knox has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox recorded five catches for 89 yards (17.8 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Knox has caught eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 46.0 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Powered By Data Skrive