Before placing any bets on Dawson Knox's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Knox and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has 587 receiving yards on 49 catches (71 targets) with nine touchdowns this season, averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 71 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.

Knox (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 12.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Knox has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox recorded five catches for 89 yards (17.8 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Knox has caught eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 46.0 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

