Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bet markets available for Derrick Henry before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Henry's Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has taken 219 attempts for a team-leading 937 rushing yards (55.1 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
  • He also has 18 receptions for 154 yards (9.1 per game).
  • He has received 219 of his team's 551 carries this season (39.7%).
  • The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Henry's 82 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Bengals Henry has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Bengals are ranked 14th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Henry did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Texans.
  • Over his last three games, Henry has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

219

39.7%

937

10

32

39.5%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

133

24.1%

566

3

21

25.9%

4.3

Dontrell Hilliard

56

10.2%

350

2

4

4.9%

6.3

Ryan Tannehill

55

10.0%

270

7

14

17.3%

4.9

