There will be player prop bet markets available for Derrick Henry before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Henry's Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has taken 219 attempts for a team-leading 937 rushing yards (55.1 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

He also has 18 receptions for 154 yards (9.1 per game).

He has received 219 of his team's 551 carries this season (39.7%).

The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Henry's 82 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In one of two games versus the Bengals Henry has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

This year the Bengals are ranked 14th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Henry did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Texans.

Over his last three games, Henry has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 219 39.7% 937 10 32 39.5% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 133 24.1% 566 3 21 25.9% 4.3 Dontrell Hilliard 56 10.2% 350 2 4 4.9% 6.3 Ryan Tannehill 55 10.0% 270 7 14 17.3% 4.9

Powered By Data Skrive