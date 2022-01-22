Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has taken 219 attempts for a team-leading 937 rushing yards (55.1 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
- He also has 18 receptions for 154 yards (9.1 per game).
- He has received 219 of his team's 551 carries this season (39.7%).
- The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Henry's 82 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In one of two games versus the Bengals Henry has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
- This year the Bengals are ranked 14th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Henry did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Texans.
- Over his last three games, Henry has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
219
39.7%
937
10
32
39.5%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
133
24.1%
566
3
21
25.9%
4.3
Dontrell Hilliard
56
10.2%
350
2
4
4.9%
6.3
Ryan Tannehill
55
10.0%
270
7
14
17.3%
4.9
Powered By Data Skrive