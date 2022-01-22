There will be player props available for Devin Singletary ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has had 188 carries for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He also averages 13.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 40 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Singletary's 24.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 35.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Chiefs Singletary has not run for a touchdown.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 117.6 yards per game.

Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Singletary put together an 81-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt), while scoring two touchdowns.

Singletary added three catches for 13 yards.

During his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 279 yards (93.0 per game) on 58 carries with five touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive