Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has had 188 carries for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- He also averages 13.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 40 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Singletary's 24.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 35.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Chiefs Singletary has not run for a touchdown.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 117.6 yards per game.
- Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Singletary put together an 81-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt), while scoring two touchdowns.
- Singletary added three catches for 13 yards.
- During his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 279 yards (93.0 per game) on 58 carries with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught five passes for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
188
40.8%
870
7
38
36.9%
4.6
Josh Allen
122
26.5%
763
6
30
29.1%
6.3
Zack Moss
96
20.8%
345
4
25
24.3%
3.6
Matt Breida
26
5.6%
125
1
3
2.9%
4.8
