Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has hauled in 549 yards (on 35 catches) with six touchdowns. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 32.3 yards per game.
- Davis has been the target of 9.6% (63 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Davis' 7.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chiefs are 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Davis has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Davis totaled 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Davis' over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 120 yards and one touchdown. He put up 40.0 yards per game, and was targeted 20 times.
Davis' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gabriel Davis
63
9.6%
35
549
6
17
13.7%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Powered By Data Skrive