Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Gabriel Davis, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Davis' Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has hauled in 549 yards (on 35 catches) with six touchdowns. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Davis has been the target of 9.6% (63 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Davis' 7.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chiefs are 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Davis has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Davis totaled 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Davis' over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 120 yards and one touchdown. He put up 40.0 yards per game, and was targeted 20 times.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gabriel Davis 63 9.6% 35 549 6 17 13.7% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

