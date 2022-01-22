Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

George Kittle will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has hauled in 71 passes (94 targets) for 910 yards (53.5 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Kittle has averaged 67.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Packers, 16.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Packers are giving up 236.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have conceded 31 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Kittle racked up one catch for 18 yards (18 yards per catch).
  • Kittle has put up 57 yards in his last three games (19.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive