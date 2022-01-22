George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has hauled in 71 passes (94 targets) for 910 yards (53.5 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Kittle has averaged 67.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Packers, 16.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Packers are giving up 236.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have conceded 31 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Kittle racked up one catch for 18 yards (18 yards per catch).
- Kittle has put up 57 yards in his last three games (19.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on 12 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
