George Kittle will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on FOX. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has hauled in 71 passes (94 targets) for 910 yards (53.5 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.

Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Kittle has averaged 67.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Packers, 16.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Packers are giving up 236.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have conceded 31 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Kittle racked up one catch for 18 yards (18 yards per catch).

Kittle has put up 57 yards in his last three games (19.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive