Before placing any bets on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has grabbed 81 passes for a team-best 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times and averages 85.6 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Chase caught nine passes for 116 yards.

Over his last three games, Chase has 22 catches (on 28 targets) for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive