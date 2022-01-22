Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (301-of-441) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Garoppolo's 195.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 35.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Packers.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (236.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers have allowed 31 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 172-yard performance against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 64.0 percent of his passes while throwing one interception.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has racked up 488 passing yards (162.7 per game) while connecting on 39 of 57 passes (68.4% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
