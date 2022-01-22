Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (301-of-441) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also rushed 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Garoppolo's 195.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 35.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Packers.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (236.5 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have allowed 31 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 172-yard performance against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 64.0 percent of his passes while throwing one interception.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has racked up 488 passing yards (162.7 per game) while connecting on 39 of 57 passes (68.4% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive