Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Burrow had 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 30.5 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Titans.
- The Titans are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Burrow went 24-for-34 (70.6 percent) for 244 yards and had two touchdown passes .
- Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) while completing 54 of 73 passes (74% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
