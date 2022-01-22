Before placing any wagers on Joe Burrow's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Burrow had 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 30.5 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Titans.

The Titans are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Burrow went 24-for-34 (70.6 percent) for 244 yards and had two touchdown passes .

Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) while completing 54 of 73 passes (74% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive