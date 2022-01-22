Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Before placing any wagers on Joe Burrow's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Burrow had 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 30.5 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Titans.
  • The Titans are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Burrow went 24-for-34 (70.6 percent) for 244 yards and had two touchdown passes .
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) while completing 54 of 73 passes (74% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

