Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
- He also has 42 receptions for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three TDs.
- He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his two career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, giving up 84.6 yards per game.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mixon carried the ball 17 times for 48 yards.
- Mixon tacked on four catches for 28 yards.
- Mixon has run for 94 yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) during his last three games.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
