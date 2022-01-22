In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.

He also has 42 receptions for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three TDs.

He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his two career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, giving up 84.6 yards per game.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mixon carried the ball 17 times for 48 yards.

Mixon tacked on four catches for 28 yards.

Mixon has run for 94 yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) during his last three games.

He's also caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

