Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also has 42 receptions for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three TDs.
  • He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his two career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are second in the NFL, giving up 84.6 yards per game.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mixon carried the ball 17 times for 48 yards.
  • Mixon tacked on four catches for 28 yards.
  • Mixon has run for 94 yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) during his last three games.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

