Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has thrown for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 409 of 646 passes (63.3%), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (plus six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Allen's 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs are 39.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all of those matchups against the Chiefs, Allen threw multiple TDs.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 308-yard performance against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 84.0 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.
- He also tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .
- Allen has passed for 667 yards (222.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.3% of his passes (56-for-96) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 70.0 yards per game on the ground.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
