There will be player props available for Josh Allen before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has thrown for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 409 of 646 passes (63.3%), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He has tacked on 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (plus six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Allen's 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs are 39.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all of those matchups against the Chiefs, Allen threw multiple TDs.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 308-yard performance against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 84.0 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.

He also tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .

Allen has passed for 667 yards (222.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.3% of his passes (56-for-96) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 70.0 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

