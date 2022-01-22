Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

There will be player props available for Josh Allen before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has thrown for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 409 of 646 passes (63.3%), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (plus six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Allen's 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs are 39.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In all of those matchups against the Chiefs, Allen threw multiple TDs.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 308-yard performance against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 84.0 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.
  • He also tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .
  • Allen has passed for 667 yards (222.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.3% of his passes (56-for-96) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 70.0 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

