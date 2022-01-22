Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in 12 of 21 games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 42.1% of Buffalo's games (8/19) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 2.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 38.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.1 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 52.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.4 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 17 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 21 times and are 12-9 ATS in those games.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on 11 of 19 set point totals (57.9%).

This year, the Chiefs put up 11.2 more points per game (28.2) than the Bills surrender (17.0).

Kansas City is 10-7 against the spread and 11-4 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.

The Chiefs average 396.8 yards per game, 124.0 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills give up per contest.

When Kansas City picks up more than 272.8 yards, the team is 9-8 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five fewer than the Bills have forced (30).

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

The Bills have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The Bills rack up 7.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

When Buffalo records more than 21.4 points, it is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Bills collect 381.9 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 368.9 the Chiefs allow.

In games that Buffalo piles up more than 368.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City is 8-2 overall and 5-5 against the spread.

At home, the Chiefs are 5-5 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in 10 home games, Kansas City has gone over the total five times.

Chiefs home games this season average 51.4 total points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

In away games, Buffalo is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in five of eight away games Buffalo has gone over the total.

Bills away games this season average 49.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

