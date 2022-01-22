Matthew Stafford will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Stafford's 185.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Buccaneers are 95.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford has two multi-TD games over those outings against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Stafford racked up yards while completing 76.5 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns.

Stafford tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Stafford has thrown for 749 passing yards over his last three games (249.7 per game) and has a 71.4% completion percentage (60-of-84), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He has tacked on 21 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

