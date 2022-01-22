Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Stafford's 185.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Buccaneers are 95.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford has two multi-TD games over those outings against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Stafford racked up yards while completing 76.5 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns.
- Stafford tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Stafford has thrown for 749 passing yards over his last three games (249.7 per game) and has a 71.4% completion percentage (60-of-84), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.
- He has tacked on 21 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
