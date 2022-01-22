Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Matthew Stafford will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Stafford's 185.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Buccaneers are 95.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford has two multi-TD games over those outings against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Stafford racked up yards while completing 76.5 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns.
  • Stafford tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Stafford has thrown for 749 passing yards over his last three games (249.7 per game) and has a 71.4% completion percentage (60-of-84), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 21 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

