Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averages 60.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 114 times.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Evans has averaged 94 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round, Evans racked up 117 yards on nine receptions (10 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans has put up 253 yards over his last three outings (84.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 24 targets.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
