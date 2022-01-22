Mike Evans will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averages 60.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 114 times.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Evans has averaged 94 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round, Evans racked up 117 yards on nine receptions (10 targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Evans has put up 253 yards over his last three outings (84.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 24 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

