Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Before placing any wagers on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line reveals 38 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 28.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 57 times.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 57 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Westbrook-Ikhine totaled zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 78-yard performance against the Texans on four catches (19.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets in his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

57

10.7%

38

476

4

10

12.5%

A.J. Brown

105

19.6%

63

869

5

11

13.8%

Julio Jones

48

9.0%

31

434

1

6

7.5%

Chester Rogers

43

8.0%

30

301

1

4

5.0%

