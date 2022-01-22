Before placing any wagers on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line reveals 38 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 28.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 57 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 57 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Westbrook-Ikhine totaled zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 78-yard performance against the Texans on four catches (19.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets in his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

