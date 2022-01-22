Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line reveals 38 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 28.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 57 times.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 57 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Westbrook-Ikhine totaled zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 78-yard performance against the Texans on four catches (19.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets in his last three games.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Chester Rogers
43
8.0%
30
301
1
4
5.0%
