Rob Gronkowski will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has caught 55 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.

Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three matchups against the Rams, Gronkowski's 55.7 receiving yards average is 8.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

In three matchups versus the Rams, Gronkowski has not had a TD catch.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Gronkowski recorded five catches for 31 yards and scored one touchdown.

Gronkowski has reeled in 19 passes (26 targets) for 283 yards (94.3 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

