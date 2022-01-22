Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has caught 55 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
- Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his three matchups against the Rams, Gronkowski's 55.7 receiving yards average is 8.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- In three matchups versus the Rams, Gronkowski has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Gronkowski recorded five catches for 31 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Gronkowski has reeled in 19 passes (26 targets) for 283 yards (94.3 per game) with one TD during his last three games.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
