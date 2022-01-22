Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Rob Gronkowski will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has caught 55 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
  • Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three matchups against the Rams, Gronkowski's 55.7 receiving yards average is 8.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Rams, Gronkowski has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Gronkowski recorded five catches for 31 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Gronkowski has reeled in 19 passes (26 targets) for 283 yards (94.3 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

