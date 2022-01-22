Skip to main content
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round will see Tannehill's Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,734 passing yards (219.6 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (357-for-531), tossing 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In three matchups against the Bengals, Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game, 32.2 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Tannehill threw at least one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Tannehill went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 287 yards and had four touchdown passes .
  • Tannehill has passed for 616 yards while completing 73.4% of his throws (58-of-79), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (205.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

105

19.6%

63

869

5

11

13.8%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

57

10.7%

38

476

4

10

12.5%

Julio Jones

48

9.0%

31

434

1

6

7.5%

