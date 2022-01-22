Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,734 passing yards (219.6 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (357-for-531), tossing 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In three matchups against the Bengals, Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game, 32.2 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Tannehill threw at least one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Tannehill went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 287 yards and had four touchdown passes .
- Tannehill has passed for 616 yards while completing 73.4% of his throws (58-of-79), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (205.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
