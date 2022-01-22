Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round will see Tannehill's Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,734 passing yards (219.6 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (357-for-531), tossing 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In three matchups against the Bengals, Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game, 32.2 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Tannehill threw at least one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Tannehill went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 287 yards and had four touchdown passes .

Tannehill has passed for 616 yards while completing 73.4% of his throws (58-of-79), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (205.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5%

