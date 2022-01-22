Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' team-leading 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) have come via 103 catches (164 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Diggs' 49 receiving yards average is 22.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs are giving up 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together a 60-yard performance against the Patriots on three catches (20 yards per reception).
- Over his last three games, Diggs has caught 17 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 64.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
