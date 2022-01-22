Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The AFC Divisional round will see Diggs' Buffalo Bills hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' team-leading 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) have come via 103 catches (164 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Diggs' 49 receiving yards average is 22.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs are giving up 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together a 60-yard performance against the Patriots on three catches (20 yards per reception).

Over his last three games, Diggs has caught 17 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 64.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

