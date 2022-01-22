Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in 11 of 19 games this season.

So far this season, 52.6% of Los Angeles' games (10/19) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.

Sunday's over/under is 9.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Rams games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 11-7 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers score 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams surrender (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers collect 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams allow per outing (344.9).

Tampa Bay is 8-6 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team churns out more than 344.9 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (25).

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 17 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Rams covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

This year the Rams put up 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.

The Rams average 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (331.5).

Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team churns out more than 331.5 yards.

This season the Rams have 23 turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home this year.

This year, as 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS.

In five of eight games at home this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 48.7 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

On the road, Los Angeles is 7-2 overall and 4-5 against the spread.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-4) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in nine road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.

Rams away games this season average 49.0 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (48).

