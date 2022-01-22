Before placing any wagers on Tee Higgins' player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Higgins collected 78 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 14.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins recorded one catch for 10 yards.

Higgins has caught four passes on nine targets for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards over his last three outings.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

