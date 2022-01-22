Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Before placing any wagers on Tee Higgins' player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Higgins collected 78 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 14.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins recorded one catch for 10 yards.
  • Higgins has caught four passes on nine targets for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards over his last three outings.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive