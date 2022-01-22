Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Higgins collected 78 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 14.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
- The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins recorded one catch for 10 yards.
- Higgins has caught four passes on nine targets for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards over his last three outings.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
