Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Divisional round will see the Tennessee Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odds for Titans vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 46.5 points eight of 17 times.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 47.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.5 total in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 17 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Titans have an ATS record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Tennessee has hit the over in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 17 games with a set point total).

The Titans score just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals allow (22.1).

When Tennessee scores more than 22.1 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Titans average just 8.3 fewer yards per game (342.5) than the Bengals give up per outing (350.8).

When Tennessee amasses over 350.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 17 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.

The Bengals have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in six chances.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (eight times in 18 games with a set point total).

The Bengals average 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Titans allow (20.8).

Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.8 points.

The Bengals collect 31.7 more yards per game (361.5) than the Titans give up (329.8).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses more than 329.8 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 7-2 overall, and 6-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Titans are 3-3 ATS as 3-point favorites or more.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in nine home games this year.

This season, Titans home games average 47.9 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

This season away from home, Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

In nine away games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

