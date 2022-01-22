Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage (485-for-719), tossing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 4.8 yards per game on the ground.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 120 of his 719 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In four matchups against the Rams, Brady averaged 294.8 passing yards per game, 4.3 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass three times over those games against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Brady threw for yards while completing 78.4 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Brady has put up 1,007 passing yards (335.7 per game) while going 92-for-124 (74.2% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
