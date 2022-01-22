In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBC. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage (485-for-719), tossing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 4.8 yards per game on the ground.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 120 of his 719 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In four matchups against the Rams, Brady averaged 294.8 passing yards per game, 4.3 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a touchdown pass three times over those games against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Brady threw for yards while completing 78.4 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Brady has put up 1,007 passing yards (335.7 per game) while going 92-for-124 (74.2% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive