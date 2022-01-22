Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 92 receptions (134 targets) have netted him 1,125 yards (66.2 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Bills, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kelce put together a 108-yard performance against the Steelers on five catches (21.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Kelce's stat line during his last three games includes 14 grabs for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 55.7 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
