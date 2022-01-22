Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Divisional round will see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 92 receptions (134 targets) have netted him 1,125 yards (66.2 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Bills, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kelce put together a 108-yard performance against the Steelers on five catches (21.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kelce's stat line during his last three games includes 14 grabs for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 55.7 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

