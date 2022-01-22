Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 67 catches have gotten him 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times.
- Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Boyd's 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Titans are 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Boyd hauled in four passes for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Boyd's 11 targets have resulted in eight catches for 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
