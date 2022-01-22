Tyler Boyd will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 67 catches have gotten him 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times.

Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Boyd's 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Titans are 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Boyd hauled in four passes for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.

Boyd's 11 targets have resulted in eight catches for 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

