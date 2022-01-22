Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Tyler Boyd will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 67 catches have gotten him 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times.
  • Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Boyd's 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Titans are 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Boyd hauled in four passes for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Boyd's 11 targets have resulted in eight catches for 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

