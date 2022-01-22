Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has grabbed 61 passes (on 85 targets) for 560 yards (32.9 per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
- Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Higbee has averaged 25 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higbee, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Higbee hauled in three passes for 46 yards (15.3 yards per reception).
- Higbee has 15 receptions (on 21 targets) for 170 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 56.7 yards per game.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
