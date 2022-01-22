Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Higbee, who takes to the field at 3:00 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Higbee's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has grabbed 61 passes (on 85 targets) for 560 yards (32.9 per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Higbee has averaged 25 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higbee, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Higbee hauled in three passes for 46 yards (15.3 yards per reception).

Higbee has 15 receptions (on 21 targets) for 170 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive