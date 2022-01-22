Skip to main content
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Higbee, who takes to the field at 3:00 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Higbee's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has grabbed 61 passes (on 85 targets) for 560 yards (32.9 per game) and five touchdowns this year.
  • Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
  • Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Higbee has averaged 25 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higbee, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Higbee hauled in three passes for 46 yards (15.3 yards per reception).
  • Higbee has 15 receptions (on 21 targets) for 170 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

