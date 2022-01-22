Tyreek Hill has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Hill's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,239 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 159 times and has totaled 111 receptions and nine touchdowns (72.9 yards per game).

Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his four matchups against the Bills, Hill's 74 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Hill, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round, Hill racked up 57 yards on five receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Hill has also chipped in with 12 grabs for 99 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times and averaged 33.0 receiving yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

