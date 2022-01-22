Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has put up an 802-yard campaign so far (47.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 89 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Buccaneers are 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Cardinals on one catch (41 yards per reception).
- Jefferson has also contributed with seven receptions for 135 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted nine times, producing 45.0 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive