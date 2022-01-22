There will be player prop bet markets available for Van Jefferson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has put up an 802-yard campaign so far (47.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 89 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Buccaneers are 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Cardinals on one catch (41 yards per reception).

Jefferson has also contributed with seven receptions for 135 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted nine times, producing 45.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

