Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in 15 of 23 games (65.2%) this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 53.5 points in six of 22 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.0, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 7.3 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 10-9-0 this year.

The Chiefs are 8-4 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

The Chiefs average 28.2 points per game, 6.1 more than the Bengals give up per contest (22.1).

Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.1 points.

The Chiefs rack up 46.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals allow per outing (350.8).

When Kansas City totals over 350.8 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 11 wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 18 games with a set point total).

The Bengals rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.7 more than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

The Bengals average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (368.9).

When Cincinnati picks up more than 368.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 4-3 ATS.

In 10 home games this season, Kansas City has hit the over five times.

This season, Chiefs home games average 51.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 7-point underdogs or more.

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in nine away games this season.

Bengals away games this season average 44.9 total points, 8.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.