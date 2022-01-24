Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will meet the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 13 of 21 games this season.

So far this season, 47.6% of San Francisco's games (10/21) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.2, is 5.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 14 times and are 6-8 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

This year, the Rams put up 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers surrender (21.5).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams collect 62.1 more yards per game (372.1) than the 49ers give up per outing (310.0).

When Los Angeles piles up more than 310.0 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (20) this season.

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams surrender (21.9).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The 49ers collect 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams allow per outing (344.9).

In games that San Francisco amasses more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.

Los Angeles has hit the over in four of eight games at home this season.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

In away games, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread, and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

San Francisco has hit the over in four of nine away games this year.

49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

