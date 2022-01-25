Skip to main content
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will include a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City's games this season have gone over 54.5 points 14 of 23 times.
  • So far this season, 27.3% of Cincinnati's games (6/22) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.
  • The 46.2 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 8.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Kansas City's 17 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 8-4 in their 12 games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in 11 out of 19 opportunities (57.9%).
  • The Chiefs rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals give up (22.1).
  • Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Chiefs average 396.8 yards per game, 46.0 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per matchup.
  • In games that Kansas City picks up over 350.8 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Cincinnati is 11-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over eight times in 18 opportunities (44.4%).
  • This year the Bengals rack up 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).
  • Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.
  • The Bengals average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs give up (368.9).
  • Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 368.9 yards.
  • This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This season, as 7-point favorites or more at home, the Chiefs are 4-3 ATS.
  • Kansas City has gone over the total in five of 10 games at home this season.
  • The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
  • In away games, Cincinnati is 6-3 overall and 7-2 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • In nine road games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bengals away games average 44.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

