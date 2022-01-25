Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will include a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 54.5 points 14 of 23 times.

So far this season, 27.3% of Cincinnati's games (6/22) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 8.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 17 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 8-4 in their 12 games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in 11 out of 19 opportunities (57.9%).

The Chiefs rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals give up (22.1).

Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.

The Chiefs average 396.8 yards per game, 46.0 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per matchup.

In games that Kansas City picks up over 350.8 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 11-7-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over eight times in 18 opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Bengals rack up 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Bengals average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs give up (368.9).

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 368.9 yards.

This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This season, as 7-point favorites or more at home, the Chiefs are 4-3 ATS.

Kansas City has gone over the total in five of 10 games at home this season.

The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

In away games, Cincinnati is 6-3 overall and 7-2 against the spread.

On the road, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point underdogs or more.

In nine road games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bengals away games average 44.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

